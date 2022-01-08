Concord Wealth Partners Sells 74 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Concord Wealth Partners reduced its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 47.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:STZ opened at $246.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $234.54 and a 200-day moving average of $224.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $207.35 and a twelve month high of $258.00.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 5th. The company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 14.51%. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.09 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.67%.

STZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $268.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $305.00 to $316.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Argus raised their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $272.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.38.

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

