Concord Wealth Partners Has $43,000 Position in ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX)

Concord Wealth Partners reduced its holdings in shares of ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX) by 77.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,550 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in ORIX were worth $43,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in ORIX by 61.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in ORIX by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in ORIX by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in ORIX by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in ORIX by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 49,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,212,000 after acquiring an additional 5,832 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IX opened at $106.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $101.48 and a 200-day moving average of $95.53. The company has a market cap of $25.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.87. ORIX Co. has a one year low of $79.51 and a one year high of $106.95.

ORIX (NYSE:IX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. ORIX had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 9.97%. Analysts expect that ORIX Co. will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ORIX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

ORIX Company Profile

ORIX Corp. engages in the provision of leasing and corporate financial services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Financial Services, Maintenance Leasing, Real Estate, Investment and Operation, Retail, and Overseas Business. The Corporate Financial Services segment offers leasing and loans to small and medium-sized enterprises.

