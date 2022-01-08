Concord Wealth Partners Cuts Stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Concord Wealth Partners lowered its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,977 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 3,565 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in HP were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPQ. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in HP by 117.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,674 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in HP by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 154,584 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $4,650,000 after buying an additional 37,042 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in HP by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 231,002 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $6,974,000 after buying an additional 5,626 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in HP by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 395,922 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $11,952,000 after buying an additional 64,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of HP in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $20,217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Alex Cho sold 38,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total value of $1,192,277.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.84, for a total value of $1,286,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 357,989 shares of company stock worth $12,258,879. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HPQ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut HP to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on HP from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on HP from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on HP from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on HP from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, HP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

Shares of NYSE:HPQ opened at $38.65 on Friday. HP Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.07 and a 12-month high of $39.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.95. The company has a market capitalization of $41.85 billion, a PE ratio of 7.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.00.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. HP had a negative return on equity of 151.64% and a net margin of 10.24%. The business had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. This is an increase from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 7th. HP’s payout ratio is 18.38%.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

