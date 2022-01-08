Summit Global Investments Invests $516,000 in Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC)

Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 19,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,000. Summit Global Investments owned approximately 0.08% of Tabula Rasa HealthCare at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRHC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the 2nd quarter worth about $250,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 28,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 4,847 shares in the last quarter. 89.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TRHC stock opened at $14.66 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.81 and a 200-day moving average of $28.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.05 and a 12-month high of $69.31. The firm has a market cap of $377.04 million, a P/E ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 1.05.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.15. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative net margin of 27.37% and a negative return on equity of 44.56%. The company had revenue of $86.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.35) EPS. Tabula Rasa HealthCare’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. will post -1.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Orsula V. Knowlton sold 70,471 shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.89, for a total value of $978,842.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Orsula V. Knowlton sold 46,064 shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.15, for a total transaction of $651,805.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 520,944 shares of company stock valued at $7,173,682 over the last quarter. 10.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TRHC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $41.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $42.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $70.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $55.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tabula Rasa HealthCare presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.70.

Tabula Rasa Healthcare, Inc is a healthcare technology company, which engages in the development of solutions designed for pharmacists, providers, and patients to optimize medication regimens. It operates through the following segments: CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. The CareVention HealthCare segment provides services, PACE, which is a center for Medicare & Medicaid services, or CMS, sponsored program providing medical and social services.

