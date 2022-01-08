Summit Global Investments Makes New Investment in Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO)

Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 55,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ORGO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Organogenesis by 206.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,021,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,691,000 after purchasing an additional 4,730,593 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Organogenesis by 1,007.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,244,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,547,000 after purchasing an additional 3,861,302 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Organogenesis by 2,249.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,849,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770,888 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Organogenesis in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,547,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Organogenesis by 83.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,823,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281,893 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Organogenesis stock opened at $8.22 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 1.67. Organogenesis Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.22 and a 12 month high of $24.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $113.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.10 million. Organogenesis had a return on equity of 36.76% and a net margin of 13.82%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Organogenesis Holdings Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder 2016 Organo 10-Year Grat U/ Gn bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.93 per share, with a total value of $248,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 30,300 shares of company stock valued at $299,793 over the last three months. Company insiders own 34.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ORGO shares. BTIG Research started coverage on Organogenesis in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Organogenesis from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Organogenesis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.75.

Organogenesis Holdings, Inc is a regenerative medical company. It focuses on the development, manufacture and commercialization of product solutions for the advanced wound care, surgical and sports medicine markets. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Canton, MA.

