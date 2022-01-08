Summit Global Investments Makes New Investment in World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD)

Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in shares of World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $569,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of World Acceptance during the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Greenline Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of World Acceptance by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 7,729 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of World Acceptance by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,275 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,371,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of World Acceptance by 142,100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,422 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of World Acceptance by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 479,148 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $76,779,000 after purchasing an additional 7,094 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered World Acceptance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

Shares of WRLD stock opened at $210.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 15.22 and a quick ratio of 15.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $227.96 and a 200 day moving average of $200.09. World Acceptance Co. has a 1 year low of $108.00 and a 1 year high of $265.75.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The credit services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $137.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.08 million. World Acceptance had a return on equity of 22.06% and a net margin of 16.08%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that World Acceptance Co. will post 11.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other World Acceptance news, SVP Luke J. Umstetter sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.01, for a total transaction of $60,002.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Darrell E. Whitaker sold 833 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.49, for a total value of $161,177.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,786 shares of company stock valued at $3,848,313 in the last 90 days. 39.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

World Acceptance

World Acceptance Corp. engages in the small-loan consumer finance business. It offers short-term small instalment, medium-term larger loans, related credit insurance, ancillary products and services to individuals. The firm also offers income tax return preparation services to customers. The company also markets computer software and related services to financial services companies through its subsidiary ParaData Financial Systems.

