Summit Global Investments Takes Position in Hanger, Inc. (NYSE:HNGR)

Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Hanger, Inc. (NYSE:HNGR) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 27,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HNGR. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Hanger by 114.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 454,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,398,000 after acquiring an additional 242,969 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Hanger by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,467,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,147,000 after purchasing an additional 223,724 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Hanger by 65.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 466,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,787,000 after purchasing an additional 185,160 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Hanger by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,474,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,567,000 after purchasing an additional 130,749 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Hanger by 113.5% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 241,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,305,000 after purchasing an additional 128,416 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Thomas E. Kiraly sold 8,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total transaction of $151,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of HNGR opened at $18.43 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.33. The company has a market capitalization of $713.43 million, a P/E ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.53, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.52. Hanger, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.16 and a fifty-two week high of $26.69.

Hanger (NYSE:HNGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.12. Hanger had a return on equity of 57.51% and a net margin of 4.06%. The company had revenue of $289.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.22 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. Analysts forecast that Hanger, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hanger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Hanger

Hanger, Inc provides orthotic and prosthetic patient care products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Patient Care and Products & Services. The Patient Care segment comprises of the Hanger Clinic, Cares, Dosteon, other O&P businesses and its contracting network management business.

