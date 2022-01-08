14,400 Shares in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) Purchased by Summit Global Investments

Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 14,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $700,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AGR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Avangrid by 24.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,165,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $368,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388,767 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Avangrid by 1,755.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 457,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,214,000 after purchasing an additional 432,446 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Avangrid by 23.0% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,677,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,296,000 after purchasing an additional 313,371 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Avangrid by 144.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 521,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,822,000 after buying an additional 308,114 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Avangrid by 421.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 349,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,974,000 after buying an additional 282,430 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AGR opened at $50.14 on Friday. Avangrid, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.10 and a fifty-two week high of $55.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.41 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.63.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 10.57%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Avangrid’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Avangrid, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 10th. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.37%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Avangrid from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Avangrid from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avangrid currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

About Avangrid

Avangrid, Inc engages in the energy transmission and gas distribution. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Renewables, and Other. The Networks segment includes energy transmission and distribution, electric transmission, and gas distribution activities. The Renewables segment relating to renewable energy, mainly wind energy generation and trading related with such activities.

