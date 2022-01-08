Summit Global Investments Purchases Shares of 9,500 B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY)

Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in shares of B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 9,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $561,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in B. Riley Financial during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in B. Riley Financial during the second quarter valued at $83,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of B. Riley Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $155,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of B. Riley Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $190,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of B. Riley Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $218,000. 52.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RILY stock opened at $84.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.60 and its 200-day moving average is $70.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 3.47. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.74 and a 1 year high of $91.24.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $381.52 million for the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a net margin of 31.96% and a return on equity of 80.02%.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were given a dividend of $4.00 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. This is a boost from B. Riley Financial’s previous None dividend of $2.00. B. Riley Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 20.38%.

In other B. Riley Financial news, CEO Bryant R. Riley bought 1,722 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $75.17 per share, for a total transaction of $129,442.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Kenneth M. Young bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $78.31 per share, for a total transaction of $78,310.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 22,722 shares of company stock worth $1,754,753 in the last three months. Insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

B. Riley Financial, Inc provides financial services and solutions to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private firms. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets; Auction and Liquidation; Financial Consulting; Principal Investments-United Online and magicJack; Brands; and Corporate and Other.

