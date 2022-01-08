Summit Global Investments Takes $655,000 Position in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,645 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $655,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BNS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 42.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,571 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 25.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 40,872 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after purchasing an additional 8,382 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 963.8% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 16,967.9% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 13,825 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 13,744 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.56% of the company’s stock.

BNS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. lifted their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Veritas Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Fundamental Research lifted their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from $87.68 to $100.91 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$89.00 to C$99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.90.

Shares of NYSE BNS opened at $72.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $88.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.97. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a fifty-two week low of $52.75 and a fifty-two week high of $72.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.33 and a 200-day moving average of $64.60.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The bank reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 24.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be given a $0.7817 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. This is a boost from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is 51.23%.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services, including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury, smaller operating segments and business line elimination items.

