Summit Global Investments Purchases New Stake in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA)

Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 19,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $830,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PRAA. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in PRA Group by 97.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,200,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,315 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in PRA Group by 7.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,256,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $125,281,000 after buying an additional 230,614 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in PRA Group by 451.4% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 142,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,478,000 after buying an additional 116,563 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PRA Group by 165.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 179,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,925,000 after buying an additional 112,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in PRA Group by 3.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,417,814 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,543,000 after buying an additional 51,058 shares during the last quarter.

Get PRA Group alerts:

In other news, EVP Steven C. Roberts sold 1,000 shares of PRA Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $44,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter M. Graham sold 1,685 shares of PRA Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.26, for a total value of $72,893.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,426 shares of company stock worth $3,188,061 in the last quarter. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PRAA opened at $48.90 on Friday. PRA Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.78 and a 1 year high of $51.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.29.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.05). PRA Group had a return on equity of 12.58% and a net margin of 16.06%. The company had revenue of $263.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. PRA Group’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that PRA Group, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, JMP Securities raised their target price on PRA Group from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

About PRA Group

PRA Group, Inc engages in the purchase, collection and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans. The firm purchase portfolios of nonperforming loans at a discount in two broad categories: Core and Insolvency. It also provides fee-based services on class action claims recoveries and by servicing consumer bankruptcy accounts in the United States.

Featured Story: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA).

Receive News & Ratings for PRA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PRA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.