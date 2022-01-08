indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) Short Interest Up 28.4% in December

indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,060,000 shares, an increase of 28.4% from the November 30th total of 5,500,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,480,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days. Approximately 14.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

INDI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of indie Semiconductor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of indie Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of indie Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of indie Semiconductor from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.75.

In related news, CTO Scott David Kee sold 352,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total transaction of $4,256,267.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Thomas Schiller sold 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.26, for a total value of $69,882.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,184,743 shares of company stock valued at $25,931,177. Corporate insiders own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of indie Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of indie Semiconductor in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of indie Semiconductor by 470.6% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of indie Semiconductor in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Caption Management LLC bought a new stake in indie Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Institutional investors own 21.55% of the company’s stock.

indie Semiconductor stock opened at $10.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 2.94 and a beta of -0.05. indie Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $8.00 and a fifty-two week high of $16.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.01.

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.93 million. On average, equities analysts predict that indie Semiconductor will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

indie Semiconductor Company Profile

indie Semiconductor, a fabless semiconductor company, designs and manufactures custom mixed-signal microcontrollers for automotive, medical, industrial, and consumer applications. The company offers custom solutions, standard products, and building blocks. It also integrates analog sub-systems, such as RF transceivers, power management circuitry, and sensor interfaces.

