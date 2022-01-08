Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Short Interest Update

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,190,000 shares, an increase of 29.5% from the November 30th total of 4,780,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,560,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Equitable from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Equitable from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Equitable to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Equitable in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Equitable from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.55.

Shares of EQH stock opened at $35.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.37 billion, a PE ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.61. Equitable has a 52-week low of $24.56 and a 52-week high of $36.09.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Equitable will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.81%.

In related news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total transaction of $509,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charles G.T. Stonehill sold 4,844 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.46, for a total value of $171,768.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 61,144 shares of company stock valued at $2,019,038. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equitable by 714.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Equitable in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equitable in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Equitable in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equitable in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.57% of the company’s stock.

Equitable Company Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc is a financial services company in the U.S. and is comprised of two complementary and well-established principal franchises, AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company and AllianceBernstein. Its mission is to help clients secure their financial well-being. The company was founded by Henry B.

