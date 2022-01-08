Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust (LON:ASL) Stock Price Down 1.3%

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc (LON:ASL) shares were down 1.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,468 ($19.78) and last traded at GBX 1,472 ($19.84). Approximately 257,500 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 43% from the average daily volume of 180,512 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,492 ($20.11).

The firm has a market cap of £1.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,456.67 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,513.58.

About Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust (LON:ASL)

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberforth Partners LLP. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small-cap companies.

