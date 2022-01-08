State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $33.11 Million Stock Position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 117,635 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,876 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Laboratory Co. of America worth $33,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 57,268 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $16,117,000 after buying an additional 14,463 shares in the last quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. increased its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 2,055 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,111 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 888 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. 88.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LH shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $304.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $336.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $377.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $332.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $324.52.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, Director Dwight Gary Gilliland sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.26, for a total value of $151,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $285.27 on Friday. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a one year low of $210.13 and a one year high of $317.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $292.74 and its 200 day moving average is $289.59. The firm has a market cap of $27.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.02.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $6.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $1.90. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 31.56% and a net margin of 16.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $8.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 27.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

