Analysts Set QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Target Price at $43.20

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.20.

Several research firms recently issued reports on QS. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of QuantumScape in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of QuantumScape from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th.

Shares of NYSE:QS traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.01. 5,933,867 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,445,022. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.24. The firm has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a PE ratio of -7.35 and a beta of 10.22. QuantumScape has a 52 week low of $19.12 and a 52 week high of $71.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 42.78 and a quick ratio of 42.79.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.57) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that QuantumScape will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 46,285 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.15, for a total transaction of $1,071,497.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael O. Mccarthy III sold 30,792 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.26, for a total value of $808,597.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,106,364 shares of company stock valued at $29,387,181. Insiders own 16.22% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of QuantumScape by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,694,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,187,000 after acquiring an additional 585,820 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in QuantumScape by 47.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,827,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,078,000 after buying an additional 2,506,500 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in QuantumScape by 22.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,870,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,434,000 after buying an additional 525,046 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in QuantumScape by 42.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,531,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,122,000 after buying an additional 757,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in QuantumScape by 1,837.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,639,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,959,000 after buying an additional 1,554,473 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.51% of the company’s stock.

QuantumScape Company Profile

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

