Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGPF) Short Interest Down 47.5% in December

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGPF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 64,600 shares, a drop of 47.5% from the November 30th total of 123,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

OTCMKTS RBGPF traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $85.98. 6,613 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,523. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.28. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a one year low of $72.30 and a one year high of $96.62.

Get Reckitt Benckiser Group alerts:

Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile

Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc engages in the manufacture and trade of health, hygiene and home products. It operates through Health and Hygiene Home segments. The Health segment focuses on infant and child nutrition; health relief; health hygiene; and vitamins, minerals and supplements. The Hygiene Home segment focuses on the household sector.

Further Reading: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.