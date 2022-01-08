Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGPF) Short Interest Down 47.5% in December

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGPF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 64,600 shares, a drop of 47.5% from the November 30th total of 123,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.
OTCMKTS RBGPF traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $85.98. 6,613 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,523. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.28. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a one year low of $72.30 and a one year high of $96.62.
Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile
