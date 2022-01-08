Schaeffler AG (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) Short Interest Update

Schaeffler AG (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 109,600 shares, a decrease of 31.6% from the November 30th total of 160,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,096.0 days.

Shares of SCFLF traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 150. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.09. Schaeffler has a 1-year low of $7.35 and a 1-year high of $9.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.62.

Get Schaeffler alerts:

Schaeffler (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter. Schaeffler had a return on equity of 29.09% and a net margin of 5.10%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SCFLF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Schaeffler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Schaeffler in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Schaeffler in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Schaeffler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Schaeffler from €9.80 ($11.14) to €9.00 ($10.23) in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.88.

Schaeffler Company Profile

Schaeffler AG operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the supply of products and solutions for the automotive and industrial sectors. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Automotive Aftermarket and Industrial segments. The Automotive OEM segment organizes its business in the Engine Systems, Transmission Systems, E-Mobility, and Chassis Systems business divisions.

See Also: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for Schaeffler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schaeffler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.