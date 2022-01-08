ScION Tech Growth II (NASDAQ:SCOB) Trading Up 0.1%

ScION Tech Growth II (NASDAQ:SCOB)’s stock price was up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.77 and last traded at $9.76. Approximately 1,220 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 17,330 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.75.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.75 and a 200-day moving average of $9.73.

ScION Tech Growth II (NASDAQ:SCOB) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in ScION Tech Growth II in the second quarter valued at $1,455,000. Hartree Partners LP acquired a new stake in ScION Tech Growth II in the second quarter valued at $970,000. CNH Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ScION Tech Growth II in the second quarter valued at $485,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ScION Tech Growth II in the second quarter valued at $1,010,000. Finally, Canyon Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ScION Tech Growth II in the second quarter valued at $6,790,000.

About ScION Tech Growth II (NASDAQ:SCOB)

ScION Tech Growth II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on technology-enabled businesses that offer technology solutions, broader technology software and services in the financial services sector.

