Fintel (LON:FNTL) Shares Down 0.4%

Fintel Plc (LON:FNTL)’s stock price traded down 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 226.89 ($3.06) and last traded at GBX 231 ($3.11). 3,503 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 5,512 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 232 ($3.13).

The company has a market capitalization of £232.51 million and a PE ratio of 25.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 220.05 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 226.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.63, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

In other Fintel news, insider David Thompson bought 23,673 shares of Fintel stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 210 ($2.83) per share, with a total value of £49,713.30 ($66,990.03). Also, insider Kenneth Ernest Davy sold 895,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 220 ($2.96), for a total transaction of £1,969,928.40 ($2,654,532.27).

Fintel Plc provides regulatory, business support, and software services to professional financial advisers, financial intermediaries, and product providers operating within the retail financial services market in the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Intermediary Services, Distribution Channels, and Research & FinTech.

