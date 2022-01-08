OZ Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:OZMLF) Short Interest Update

OZ Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:OZMLF) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 68,900 shares, a decline of 26.2% from the November 30th total of 93,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 137.8 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut OZ Minerals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, OZ Minerals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Get OZ Minerals alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS OZMLF traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.75. 2,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,350. OZ Minerals has a 1-year low of $14.31 and a 1-year high of $21.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.63.

OZ Minerals Ltd. is a copper-focused international company. It operates through the following segments: Prominent Hill, Carrapateena, Carajás, Exploration & Development and Corporate. The Prominent Hill segment engages in the mining and processing high grade underground ore containing copper, gold and silver along with open pit ore from stockpiles.

Featured Story: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for OZ Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OZ Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.