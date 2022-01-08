Vy Global Growth (NYSE:VYGG) Shares Down 0.1%

Vy Global Growth (NYSE:VYGG)’s stock price traded down 0.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.79 and last traded at $9.80. 1,247,259 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 242% from the average session volume of 364,340 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.81.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.86 and its 200 day moving average is $9.85.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYGG. Westchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vy Global Growth by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 806,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,910,000 after buying an additional 5,816 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Vy Global Growth in the 2nd quarter worth $101,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vy Global Growth in the 2nd quarter worth $105,000. Alpine Global Management LLC increased its holdings in Vy Global Growth by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 180,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after acquiring an additional 29,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vy Global Growth during the 3rd quarter worth $332,000. Institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Vy Global Growth does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial, technology, and business services sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

