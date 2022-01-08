Global X Alternative Income ETF (NYSEARCA:ALTY) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Global X Alternative Income ETF (NYSEARCA:ALTY)’s stock price rose 0.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $13.43 and last traded at $13.37. Approximately 19,754 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 24,839 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.36.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.52.

