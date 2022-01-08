Pine Technology Acquisition (NASDAQ:PTOC) Trading Up 0.2%

Pine Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PTOC)’s share price was up 0.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.87 and last traded at $9.87. Approximately 688 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 9,829 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.85.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.73.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Pine Technology Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $13,566,000. Linden Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Pine Technology Acquisition in the second quarter worth $11,628,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new position in Pine Technology Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $10,827,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Pine Technology Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $10,564,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Pine Technology Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $9,690,000.

Pine Technology Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify the business in the areas of InsurTech or insurance. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Aurora, Ohio.

