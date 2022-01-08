EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Declares $0.13 Quarterly Dividend

EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the construction company on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th.

EMCOR Group has a dividend payout ratio of 6.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect EMCOR Group to earn $7.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.7%.

Shares of NYSE EME traded down $2.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $125.57. The company had a trading volume of 201,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,519. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.43. EMCOR Group has a one year low of $87.36 and a one year high of $135.98. The firm has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.15.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.06. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 3.79%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share. EMCOR Group’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that EMCOR Group will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in EMCOR Group stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) by 85.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 144,414 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,393 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.27% of EMCOR Group worth $17,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on EMCOR Group from $132.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services; United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services; United States Building Services; United States Industrial Services; and United Kingdom Building Services.

