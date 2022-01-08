Duality Advisers LP Purchases 21,810 Shares of SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI)

Duality Advisers LP grew its position in SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI) by 185.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 33,572 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 21,810 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in SolarWinds were worth $562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SolarWinds by 3.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,149,710 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $120,759,000 after purchasing an additional 204,982 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in SolarWinds by 9.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,308,181 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,877,000 after acquiring an additional 298,126 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in SolarWinds during the second quarter worth $41,451,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in SolarWinds by 1.9% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,041,008 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,472,000 after acquiring an additional 37,994 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in SolarWinds by 46.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,056,892 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,851,000 after acquiring an additional 334,506 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SolarWinds in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of SolarWinds from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of SolarWinds from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SolarWinds from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.45.

Shares of NYSE:SWI opened at $14.04 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.00 and its 200-day moving average is $19.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.96 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02. SolarWinds Co. has a 52 week low of $13.55 and a 52 week high of $23.00.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $181.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.18 million. SolarWinds had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 6.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that SolarWinds Co. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

About SolarWinds

SolarWinds Corp. engages in the provision of information technology (IT)infrastructure management software. It provides network management, systems management, database management, IT security, IT helpdesk, and cloud services. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

