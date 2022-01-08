Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Holdings Lowered by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 16.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wade G W & Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,633,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,547,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 176,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,703,000 after purchasing an additional 9,294 shares in the last quarter. Acas LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Acas LLC now owns 5,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chatham Capital Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 87,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VB opened at $220.93 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $227.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.88. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $197.75 and a 12 month high of $241.06.

