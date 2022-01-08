Keybank National Association OH Raises Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Keybank National Association OH increased its position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 3.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,929 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $1,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Man Group plc raised its stake in PACCAR by 182.7% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 248,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,171,000 after acquiring an additional 160,541 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in PACCAR by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 34,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in PACCAR by 575.9% in the 3rd quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,600,000 after acquiring an additional 38,872 shares during the last quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in PACCAR by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 313,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,717,000 after acquiring an additional 21,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new position in PACCAR in the 2nd quarter worth $1,241,000. Institutional investors own 62.43% of the company’s stock.

Get PACCAR alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on PACCAR from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on PACCAR from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on PACCAR from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on PACCAR from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.00.

PCAR stock opened at $93.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. PACCAR Inc has a 12-month low of $77.96 and a 12-month high of $103.19. The stock has a market cap of $32.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $87.88 and its 200 day moving average is $85.40.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.12). PACCAR had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 7.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a boost from PACCAR’s previous None dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is currently 27.15%.

In other news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total transaction of $47,371.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 14,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total value of $1,313,957.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR).

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.