Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its holdings in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 161,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,572 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.09% of Spotify Technology worth $36,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 7.9% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 22,333,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,032,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641,852 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Spotify Technology by 3.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,265,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,309,432,000 after acquiring an additional 589,486 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Spotify Technology by 7.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,677,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,552,000 after acquiring an additional 269,718 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its stake in Spotify Technology by 13.8% in the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 683,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,954,000 after acquiring an additional 82,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its stake in Spotify Technology by 29.2% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 665,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,332,000 after acquiring an additional 150,386 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPOT opened at $223.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -124.21 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $250.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $244.08. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 1 year low of $201.68 and a 1 year high of $387.44.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 1.31% and a negative return on equity of 4.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.68) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SPOT. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Spotify Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. DZ Bank started coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Spotify Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $305.38.

Spotify Technology Profile

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices, users can connect through speakers, receivers, televisions, cars, game consoles, and smart watches.

