Private Management Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG)

Private Management Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,013,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,613 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc.’s holdings in DigitalBridge Group were worth $18,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the third quarter worth about $63,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the second quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the third quarter worth about $72,000. Institutional investors own 86.26% of the company’s stock.

Get DigitalBridge Group alerts:

In other DigitalBridge Group news, CAO Sonia Kim sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total value of $89,870.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Landmark Dividend Llc acquired 452,158 shares of DigitalBridge Group stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.42 per share, with a total value of $7,424,434.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of DBRG opened at $7.70 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.34 and a 52-week high of $8.69.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. DigitalBridge Group had a negative return on equity of 4.85% and a negative net margin of 37.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DigitalBridge Group, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of DigitalBridge Group in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on DigitalBridge Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised DigitalBridge Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James raised DigitalBridge Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $8.50 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

About DigitalBridge Group

DigitalBridge Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition and management of properties. It operates through the following segments: Digital Investment Management, Digital Operating, Digital Other, Wellness Infrastructure, and Other. The Digital Investment Management segment is composed of balance sheet equity interests in digital infrastructure and real estate; and digital infrastructure and real estate investment management business.

Featured Article: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DBRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG).

Receive News & Ratings for DigitalBridge Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalBridge Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.