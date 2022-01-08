Private Management Group Inc. Boosts Stake in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI)

Private Management Group Inc. raised its position in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,409,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 14,054 shares during the period. O-I Glass accounts for 1.4% of Private Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Private Management Group Inc. owned 1.54% of O-I Glass worth $34,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of O-I Glass during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of O-I Glass by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 347,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,667,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of O-I Glass by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,609 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in O-I Glass by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 22,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in O-I Glass by 55.7% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 43,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 15,640 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on OI shares. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of O-I Glass in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of O-I Glass from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of O-I Glass in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of O-I Glass in a report on Friday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

O-I Glass stock opened at $13.02 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.51, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.73. O-I Glass, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.64 and a fifty-two week high of $19.46.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. O-I Glass had a net margin of 1.23% and a return on equity of 69.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. On average, analysts predict that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

