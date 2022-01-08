Private Management Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

Private Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,158,698 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,983 shares during the quarter. Private Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Bausch Health Companies were worth $32,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 21.6% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Marotta Asset Management increased its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 22,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 67,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. 75.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BHC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bausch Health Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.50.

Bausch Health Companies stock opened at $27.02 on Friday. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.69 and a 52 week high of $34.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.23 and a 200-day moving average of $27.66.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.07. Bausch Health Companies had a negative return on equity of 2,440.75% and a negative net margin of 13.85%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven D. Miller purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.24 per share, with a total value of $1,212,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Bausch Health Cos., Inc engages in the development, manufacture and market of a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, medical devices and over-the-counter products. It operates through the following segments: The Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics and Diversified Products.

