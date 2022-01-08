Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,154 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney makes up approximately 1.1% of Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DIS. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 260.6% during the second quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $203.00 to $196.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Atlantic Securities cut Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $219.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.93.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total transaction of $455,696.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DIS opened at $157.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $286.88 billion, a PE ratio of 144.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $155.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $142.04 and a 12 month high of $203.02.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $18.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.85 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

