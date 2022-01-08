Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO) Shares Bought by Private Management Group Inc.

Private Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO) by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,366,604 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 400,807 shares during the quarter. Private Management Group Inc. owned 1.95% of Perdoceo Education worth $14,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PRDO. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 7.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 31.5% during the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 14,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 3,513 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 77,947.4% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 14,810 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Perdoceo Education during the second quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 43.5% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 19,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 5,920 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PRDO opened at $12.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $846.88 million, a P/E ratio of 7.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.19. Perdoceo Education Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.65 and a fifty-two week high of $14.05.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $174.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.99 million. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 15.93%. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP John Robert Kline sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.43, for a total transaction of $312,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey David Ayers sold 6,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.80, for a total value of $81,349.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,079 shares of company stock worth $625,569 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.46% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PRDO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Perdoceo Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research note on Thursday, September 16th.

Perdoceo Education Corp. engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Colorado Technical University (CTU) and American InterContinental University (AIU). The CTU segment offers academic programs in the disciplines of business studies, nursing, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, cybersecurity and healthcare management.

