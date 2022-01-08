Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 27,170 Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 27,170 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,827,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in Dell Technologies during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 3,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 310 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Motco increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 285.9% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 301 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 341.8% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 296 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 42.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

In other news, CMO Allison Dew sold 77,182 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.43, for a total transaction of $8,523,208.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider William F. Scannell sold 155,090 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $8,840,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 373,986 shares of company stock worth $25,505,083 over the last three months. Insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DELL opened at $57.99 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.67. Dell Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.09 and a fifty-two week high of $59.50. The firm has a market cap of $44.30 billion, a PE ratio of 6.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.19. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 74.56% and a net margin of 6.46%. The firm had revenue of $28.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 7.24 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DELL shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.20.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

Featured Story: Systematic Risk

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.