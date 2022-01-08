Private Management Group Inc. Sells 2,394 Shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Private Management Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 353,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,394 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Equity Commonwealth were worth $9,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Equity Commonwealth during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Equity Commonwealth in the second quarter valued at $92,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Equity Commonwealth in the second quarter valued at $114,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 2,526.7% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 4,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 15.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. 97.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Equity Commonwealth stock opened at $26.67 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.25. Equity Commonwealth has a 1 year low of $25.03 and a 1 year high of $29.29.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Equity Commonwealth had a negative net margin of 28.17% and a negative return on equity of 0.53%. The business had revenue of $13.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Equity Commonwealth will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Bank of America downgraded Equity Commonwealth from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th.

Equity Commonwealth

Equity Commonwealth operates as an internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of office properties. The company was founded by Barry M. Portnoy on October 9, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

