State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Acquires 4,045 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 655,814 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,045 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $39,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 162.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 446 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 624.5% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 797 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.67.

KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $69.50 on Friday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.49 and a 1-year high of $83.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.01.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.17. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 44.15% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The business had revenue of $818.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $714.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 6.47%.

In other news, Chairman George R. Roberts sold 4,667,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total transaction of $383,874,403.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Phorm Investors L.P. Kkr purchased 1,000,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates business through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

