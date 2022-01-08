Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) Position Cut by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 558 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $1,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 5.0% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,635,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,829,000 after purchasing an additional 124,979 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 13.5% during the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 41,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,987,000 after purchasing an additional 4,937 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 21.3% during the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 12,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146 shares in the last quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Ceridian HCM in the second quarter worth about $1,219,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Ceridian HCM by 14.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,719,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,726,000 after acquiring an additional 587,825 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages have commented on CDAY. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ceridian HCM presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.25.

Shares of CDAY opened at $89.57 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $109.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -159.94 and a beta of 1.36. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.20 and a 1-year high of $130.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.14. Ceridian HCM had a negative return on equity of 1.86% and a negative net margin of 8.62%. The firm had revenue of $257.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.72 million. On average, research analysts predict that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ceridian HCM news, CEO David D. Ossip sold 500,000 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.37, for a total transaction of $52,685,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas M. Hagerty sold 20,978 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.24, for a total value of $2,606,306.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 549,728 shares of company stock worth $58,659,092. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. The Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

