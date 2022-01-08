Securian Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 337 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $1,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sofos Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 77.3% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 74.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IPG stock opened at $37.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $14.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.93. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $23.89 and a one year high of $39.35.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 34.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.02%.

In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.21, for a total value of $5,431,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. JP Morgan Cazenove increased their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.63.

Interpublic Group of Companies

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

