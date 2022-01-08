Meeder Asset Management Inc. Sells 3,672 Shares of PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) by 55.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,672 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PS Business Parks were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in PS Business Parks by 1.3% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in PS Business Parks by 80.2% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in PS Business Parks by 2.8% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in PS Business Parks by 20.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in PS Business Parks by 15.7% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. 69.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Jennifer Holden Dunbar sold 6,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total transaction of $1,085,625.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PSB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of PS Business Parks from $163.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of PS Business Parks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PS Business Parks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

Shares of PSB stock opened at $178.78 on Friday. PS Business Parks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.14 and a 1 year high of $189.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $179.07 and its 200-day moving average is $165.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.33 and a beta of 0.52.

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.04). PS Business Parks had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 46.61%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that PS Business Parks, Inc. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. PS Business Parks’s payout ratio is 75.95%.

PS Business Parks Profile

PS Business Parks, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, and development of commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant flex, office, and industrial space. Its commercial real estate properties include warehouse and office space. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Glendale, CA.

