Toronto Dominion Bank Buys 10,634 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,728 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,634 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.06% of West Pharmaceutical Services worth $18,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WST. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 96 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 92.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $438.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 12th.

West Pharmaceutical Services stock opened at $390.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $253.85 and a 12-month high of $475.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $436.44 and its 200 day moving average is $422.56. The company has a market capitalization of $28.93 billion, a PE ratio of 48.45, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.97.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.26. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 30.35%. The firm had revenue of $706.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.93%.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

