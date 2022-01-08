SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 6.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,562 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,087 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $19,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gateway Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1.8% in the third quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 11.1% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 180 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. grew its stake in SVB Financial Group by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 3,096 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund grew its stake in SVB Financial Group by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 1,551 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its stake in SVB Financial Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 3,371 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. 86.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $736.09, for a total value of $1,619,398.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Philip C. Cox sold 136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $715.35, for a total value of $97,287.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,888 shares of company stock worth $15,991,884 in the last quarter. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SIVB opened at $733.15 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $710.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $640.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $43.03 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.87. SVB Financial Group has a 52 week low of $412.23 and a 52 week high of $763.22.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $6.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.04 by $1.20. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 31.79%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 32.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on SVB Financial Group from $820.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on SVB Financial Group in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $690.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised SVB Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $775.00 to $985.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on SVB Financial Group from $750.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised SVB Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $715.00 to $900.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SVB Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $771.74.

SVB Financial Group Profile

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

