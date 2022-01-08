Contrasting Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) & Grom Social Enterprises (NASDAQ:GROM)

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) and Grom Social Enterprises (NASDAQ:GROM) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Zoom Video Communications and Grom Social Enterprises, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zoom Video Communications 1 14 13 0 2.43 Grom Social Enterprises 0 0 0 0 N/A

Zoom Video Communications currently has a consensus price target of $312.98, indicating a potential upside of 82.39%. Given Zoom Video Communications’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Zoom Video Communications is more favorable than Grom Social Enterprises.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

46.5% of Zoom Video Communications shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.7% of Grom Social Enterprises shares are held by institutional investors. 12.3% of Zoom Video Communications shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.3% of Grom Social Enterprises shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Zoom Video Communications and Grom Social Enterprises’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zoom Video Communications 29.28% 24.22% 17.50% Grom Social Enterprises -129.27% -52.51% -36.82%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Zoom Video Communications and Grom Social Enterprises’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zoom Video Communications $2.65 billion 19.29 $672.32 million $3.76 45.64 Grom Social Enterprises $6.16 million 3.72 -$5.74 million N/A N/A

Zoom Video Communications has higher revenue and earnings than Grom Social Enterprises.

Summary

Zoom Video Communications beats Grom Social Enterprises on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences. The company was founded by Eric S. Yuan in 2011 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

Grom Social Enterprises Company Profile

Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. owns and operates social media platform for kids. It also offers animation, network monitoring and security solutions, nutritional services, and mobile parenting application through its subsidiaries. The company was founded by Zach Marks on October 6, 2009 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.