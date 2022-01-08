State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $42.25 Million Position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,513 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,394 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of West Pharmaceutical Services worth $42,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the second quarter worth $31,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the third quarter worth $36,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the second quarter worth $38,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 39.1% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 96 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the third quarter worth $42,000. 92.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $438.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of NYSE:WST opened at $390.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.93 billion, a PE ratio of 48.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.97. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $253.85 and a 1 year high of $475.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $436.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $422.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $706.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.09 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 30.35%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.93%.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

