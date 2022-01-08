Analysts Set Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY) Target Price at GBX 56

Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 57.14 ($0.77).

LLOY has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 65 ($0.88) to GBX 63 ($0.85) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 51 ($0.69) to GBX 54 ($0.73) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 30th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Friday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 49 ($0.66) target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 48 ($0.65) to GBX 52 ($0.70) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

LON:LLOY opened at GBX 52.84 ($0.71) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £37.53 billion and a PE ratio of 2.15. Lloyds Banking Group has a twelve month low of GBX 30.82 ($0.42) and a twelve month high of GBX 53.18 ($0.72). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 48.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 46.70.

In related news, insider William Chalmers bought 144,612 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 47 ($0.63) per share, with a total value of £67,967.64 ($91,588.25).

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, credit cards, and other financial services to personal and small business customers.

