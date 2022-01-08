PieDAO DOUGH v2 (DOUGH) Price Down 16.6% Over Last Week

PieDAO DOUGH v2 (CURRENCY:DOUGH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 8th. In the last week, PieDAO DOUGH v2 has traded down 16.6% against the dollar. PieDAO DOUGH v2 has a total market capitalization of $5.24 million and approximately $64,945.00 worth of PieDAO DOUGH v2 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PieDAO DOUGH v2 coin can now be bought for about $0.35 or 0.00000851 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00004961 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002400 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001127 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.29 or 0.00060719 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002401 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00005851 BTC.

PieDAO DOUGH v2 Profile

According to CryptoCompare, “DOUGH is the PieDAO governance token. Owning DOUGH makes you a member of PieDAO. Holders are capable of participating in the DAO’s governance votes and proposing votes of their own. PieDAO is entering the next phase of its mission to democratize the access to wealth allocation strategies by migrating the currently non-transferable token (DOUGHv1) to a transferable one (DOUGHv2).To further develop the community and to incentivize early adopters through the liquidity mining program the community believes the time is right to start the migration of DOUGH to DOUGH v2. “

PieDAO DOUGH v2 Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PieDAO DOUGH v2 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PieDAO DOUGH v2 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PieDAO DOUGH v2 using one of the exchanges listed above.

