Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.80.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vinci Partners Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th.

Get Vinci Partners Investments alerts:

NASDAQ:VINP traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.25. The stock had a trading volume of 30,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,081. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $624.56 million and a PE ratio of 16.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 9.85 and a quick ratio of 9.85. Vinci Partners Investments has a 12 month low of $9.65 and a 12 month high of $19.46.

Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.92. Vinci Partners Investments had a net margin of 44.79% and a return on equity of 17.49%. Equities analysts expect that Vinci Partners Investments will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.69%. Vinci Partners Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.75%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VINP. Sagil Capital LLP acquired a new position in shares of Vinci Partners Investments during the second quarter worth $14,508,000. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Vinci Partners Investments by 36.6% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,608,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,996,000 after purchasing an additional 698,781 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Vinci Partners Investments by 53.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,001,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,044,000 after purchasing an additional 349,329 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Vinci Partners Investments during the second quarter worth $2,842,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vinci Partners Investments during the second quarter worth $2,140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.59% of the company’s stock.

About Vinci Partners Investments

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management platform in Brazil. The company's portfolio of investment products and solutions covers private equity, infrastructures, real estate, credit, public equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions to institutional and HNWI clients.

Featured Article: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Vinci Partners Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vinci Partners Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.