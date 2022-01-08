Dogecoin Market Capitalization Reaches $20.44 Billion (DOGE)

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 8th. In the last seven days, Dogecoin has traded 10.3% lower against the dollar. Dogecoin has a total market cap of $20.44 billion and $534.87 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dogecoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000370 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.85 or 0.00316587 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00008621 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002234 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001188 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000881 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00004078 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000080 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000328 BTC.

About Dogecoin

Dogecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 8th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 132,670,764,300 coins. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dogecoin’s official website is dogecoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “A Bitcoin clone that has reached success through clever marketing. Over the past year well over a hundred new cryptocurrencies have been created but not many have instantly carved out a niche. Dogecoin has sponsored multiple high profile events such as Nascar teams and the winter Olympics – even so, there are few locations to use the coin – and instead, it has become a de facto internet tipping currency. The coin has produced 100 billion units by the end of 2014 and is now producing roughly 5 billion units per year. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), DogeChain (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Reward and Time only) “

Buying and Selling Dogecoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dogecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dogecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

