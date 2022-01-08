Earnbase Achieves Market Capitalization of $134,371.51 (ENB)

Earnbase (CURRENCY:ENB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 8th. Earnbase has a market capitalization of $134,371.51 and approximately $1,580.00 worth of Earnbase was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Earnbase coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.11 or 0.00002656 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Earnbase has traded down 2.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002401 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001821 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.69 or 0.00059297 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.43 or 0.00075460 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,159.58 or 0.07586793 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.78 or 0.00073905 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,617.18 or 0.99931348 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00007061 BTC.

About Earnbase

Earnbase’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 121,468 coins. The official website for Earnbase is earnbase.org . Earnbase’s official Twitter account is @earnbasefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Earnbase is earnbasefinance.medium.com

Buying and Selling Earnbase

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Earnbase directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Earnbase should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Earnbase using one of the exchanges listed above.

