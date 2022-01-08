Apron Network Hits Market Capitalization of $1.74 Million (APN)

Apron Network (CURRENCY:APN) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 8th. Apron Network has a market cap of $1.74 million and $144,150.00 worth of Apron Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Apron Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0187 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Apron Network has traded 4.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00004961 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002400 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001127 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.29 or 0.00060719 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002401 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00005851 BTC.

Apron Network Profile

Apron Network is a coin. Its launch date was April 9th, 2021. Apron Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 93,500,000 coins. Apron Network’s official Twitter account is @apronofficial1

According to CryptoCompare, “Apron is a decentralized platform that provides infrastructure services for DApp developers, DApp users, and operators. APN is the native token of Apron Network. The service provider obtains APN rewards through the services it provides. The long term stability of the system is maintained by the APN holder reward algorithm which introduces difficulty adjustments and reward attenuation mechanisms to stimulate real demand. “

Apron Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apron Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apron Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Apron Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

